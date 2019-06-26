The Civil Human Rights Front claimed more than 50,000 joined the July 1 march in 2018 – fewer than the previous year’s 60,000 and a three-year low. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protest organisers appeal to pro-Beijing group to move Greater Bay Festival from Victoria Park to avoid risk of chaos during July 1 march
- Civil Human Rights Front expects larger turnout for march on anniversary of city’s handover from Britain to China following recent huge rallies against controversial extradition bill
- But its traditional starting point in Victoria Park has since 2017 been booked by Hong Kong Celebrations Association – and the front is asking it to move
