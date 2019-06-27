Carrie Lam has been told to plough ahead with implementing policies to improve the lives of Hongkongers, especially those who are less advantaged. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam told to accelerate popular reforms to rescue government from extradition bill paralysis
- Chief executive's allies encourage her to forge ahead with progressive policies and divert attention from refusal to concede further ground to protesters
- Plea comes as fugitive saga leads to government initiatives stalling, including housing programmes
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Defiant Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam sticking to her guns over refusal to withdraw extradition bill
- Chief executive also says ‘illegal and violent acts on June 12’ will be dealt with ‘impartially and fairly’
- Lam has remained out of public eye but broke her silence in closed-door meeting with business leaders
