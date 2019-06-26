Police officers stand behind a closed gate inside police headquarters in Wan Chai. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong police under siege again as protesters surround headquarters after extradition bill rally
- Protesters chanting slogans take to streets as police put up shutters at Wan Chai station
- Civil Human Rights Front leads calls for world to support its demands
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Police officers stand behind a closed gate inside police headquarters in Wan Chai. Photo: Dickson Lee