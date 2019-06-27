Channels

A police officer covers up property defaced by protesters outside police headquarters in Wan Chai. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Calm returns to streets around Hong Kong police headquarters following six-hour siege by extradition bill protesters

  • Police begin clean-up operation at station after protest by some 1,000
  • Entrance to Department of Justice headquarters closed on Thursday morning ahead of planned gathering by protesters
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Su Xinqi  

Denise Tsang  

Published: 8:21am, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:23am, 27 Jun, 2019

A police officer covers up property defaced by protesters outside police headquarters in Wan Chai. Photo: Winson Wong
Protesters besiege Hong Kong police headquarters in Wan Chai. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

Siege of Hong Kong police headquarters ends without clashes after 6-hour drama by extradition bill protesters

  • More than 1,000 protesters had surrounded the building in Wan Chai, sealing entrances, vandalising premises, and trapping police inside
  • Remaining protesters disperse when police in riot gear emerge from headquarters to take over the road again
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Sum Lok-kei  

Victor Ting  

Ng Kang-chung  

Kanis Leung  

Published: 11:16pm, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:28am, 27 Jun, 2019

Protesters besiege Hong Kong police headquarters in Wan Chai. Photo: Dickson Lee
