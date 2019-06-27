A police officer covers up property defaced by protesters outside police headquarters in Wan Chai. Photo: Winson Wong
Calm returns to streets around Hong Kong police headquarters following six-hour siege by extradition bill protesters
- Police begin clean-up operation at station after protest by some 1,000
- Entrance to Department of Justice headquarters closed on Thursday morning ahead of planned gathering by protesters
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protesters besiege Hong Kong police headquarters in Wan Chai. Photo: Dickson Lee
Siege of Hong Kong police headquarters ends without clashes after 6-hour drama by extradition bill protesters
- More than 1,000 protesters had surrounded the building in Wan Chai, sealing entrances, vandalising premises, and trapping police inside
- Remaining protesters disperse when police in riot gear emerge from headquarters to take over the road again
