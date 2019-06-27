Protesters against the extradition bill gather outside the Secretary for Justice’s office in Central. Photo: Sam Tsang
Protesters gather outside office of Hong Kong justice minister Teresa Cheng, calling on her to withdraw suspended extradition bill
- More than 100 mostly young demonstrators congregate at Justice Place on Thursday morning
- Police try to push them back to pavement but eventually allow them to remain in one lane of Lower Albert Road
Police officers fire tear gas at anti-extradition bill protesters in Hong Kong on June 12. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Justice minister Teresa Cheng rejects Hong Kong protesters’ demands not to charge those arrested over June 12 clashes
- Cheng, appearing at appointment ceremony for four new Senior Counsel, says government prosecutions are based on law and relevant facts
- Secretary for Justice also reiterates apology for government’s handling of extradition bill, which she previously made in blog post on Friday
