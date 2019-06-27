Channels

Protesters against the extradition bill gather outside the Secretary for Justice’s office in Central. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Protesters gather outside office of Hong Kong justice minister Teresa Cheng, calling on her to withdraw suspended extradition bill

  • More than 100 mostly young demonstrators congregate at Justice Place on Thursday morning
  • Police try to push them back to pavement but eventually allow them to remain in one lane of Lower Albert Road
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Su Xinqi  

Alvin Lum  

Tony Cheung  

Published: 1:31pm, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:59pm, 27 Jun, 2019

Protesters against the extradition bill gather outside the Secretary for Justice's office in Central. Photo: Sam Tsang
Police officers fire tear gas at anti-extradition bill protesters in Hong Kong on June 12. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Politics

Justice minister Teresa Cheng rejects Hong Kong protesters’ demands not to charge those arrested over June 12 clashes

  • Cheng, appearing at appointment ceremony for four new Senior Counsel, says government prosecutions are based on law and relevant facts
  • Secretary for Justice also reiterates apology for government’s handling of extradition bill, which she previously made in blog post on Friday
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Chris Lau  

Alvin Lum  

Published: 2:08pm, 22 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:37pm, 22 Jun, 2019

Police officers fire tear gas at anti-extradition bill protesters in Hong Kong on June 12. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
