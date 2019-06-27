Channels

Wednesday's siege of the force's central compound was the latest in a series of actions against the extradition legislation. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

Don't vent extradition bill fury on Hong Kong police, security chief John Lee tells protesters after force HQ besieged

  • John Lee decries what he says were acts of vandalism and harassment at recent siege of force's HQ
  • Police chief adds that, despite his officers' tolerant approach to recent action, unlawful acts will not go unpunished
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Tony Cheung  

Rachel Cheung  

Published: 4:28pm, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:32pm, 27 Jun, 2019

Wednesday’s siege of the force’s central compound was the latest in a series of actions against the extradition legislation. Photo: Dickson Lee
Carrie Lam has been told to plough ahead with implementing policies to improve the lives of Hongkongers, especially those who are less advantaged. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam told to accelerate popular reforms to rescue government from extradition bill paralysis

  • Chief executive's allies encourage her to forge ahead with progressive policies and divert attention from refusal to concede further ground to protesters
  • Plea comes as fugitive saga leads to government initiatives stalling, including housing programmes
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Published: 8:00am, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:20pm, 27 Jun, 2019

Carrie Lam has been told to plough ahead with implementing policies to improve the lives of Hongkongers, especially those who are less advantaged. Photo: Sam Tsang
