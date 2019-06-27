Wednesday’s siege of the force’s central compound was the latest in a series of actions against the extradition legislation. Photo: Dickson Lee
Don’t vent extradition bill fury on Hong Kong police, security chief John Lee tells protesters after force HQ besieged
- John Lee decries what he says were acts of vandalism and harassment at recent siege of force’s HQ
- Police chief adds that, despite his officers’ tolerant approach to recent action, unlawful acts will not go unpunished
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Wednesday’s siege of the force’s central compound was the latest in a series of actions against the extradition legislation. Photo: Dickson Lee
Carrie Lam has been told to plough ahead with implementing policies to improve the lives of Hongkongers, especially those who are less advantaged. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam told to accelerate popular reforms to rescue government from extradition bill paralysis
- Chief executive's allies encourage her to forge ahead with progressive policies and divert attention from refusal to concede further ground to protesters
- Plea comes as fugitive saga leads to government initiatives stalling, including housing programmes
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Carrie Lam has been told to plough ahead with implementing policies to improve the lives of Hongkongers, especially those who are less advantaged. Photo: Sam Tsang