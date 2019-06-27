Officers raise the Chinese flag during a ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square in Wan Chai. Photo: Robert Ng
Officials scale back annual July 1 handover ceremony after extradition bill activists consider hijacking flag-raising event
- Home Affairs Department reduces number of people attending over ‘security concerns’
- Plans to disrupt ceremony began circulating online on Wednesday
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Officers raise the Chinese flag during a ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square in Wan Chai. Photo: Robert Ng