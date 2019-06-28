Protesters wear their trademark yellow helmets as they gather outside police headquarters in Wan Chai on June 22. Photo: Edmond So
Hard hats, face masks and goggles: the essential wear for Hong Kong extradition bill protesters that is back in fashion five years after Occupy movement
- Demonstrators splash out on protective equipment again in boon for the city’s hardware shops
- The safety gear is often handed out for free at impromptu stands at demonstrations
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
There have been calls for protest confrontations, such as this one on June 12, to be reviewed by an independent inquiry. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong extradition bill: top officials Matthew Cheung and John Lee reject calls for independent inquiry into clashes between police and protesters at June 12 demonstration
- Senior government figures emphatic in their refusal to launch official probe following pleas to do so domestically and abroad
- Review of the confrontations would be a matter for police watchdog, say officials, but civil rights group warns its powers are insufficient
Topic | Law
