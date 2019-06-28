Channels

Protesters wear their trademark yellow helmets as they gather outside police headquarters in Wan Chai on June 22. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

Hard hats, face masks and goggles: the essential wear for Hong Kong extradition bill protesters that is back in fashion five years after Occupy movement

  • Demonstrators splash out on protective equipment again in boon for the city’s hardware shops
  • The safety gear is often handed out for free at impromptu stands at demonstrations
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung  

Published: 8:00am, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:00am, 28 Jun, 2019

There have been calls for protest confrontations, such as this one on June 12, to be reviewed by an independent inquiry. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong extradition bill: top officials Matthew Cheung and John Lee reject calls for independent inquiry into clashes between police and protesters at June 12 demonstration

  • Senior government figures emphatic in their refusal to launch official probe following pleas to do so domestically and abroad
  • Review of the confrontations would be a matter for police watchdog, say officials, but civil rights group warns its powers are insufficient
Topic |   Law
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Published: 5:57pm, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:45pm, 26 Jun, 2019

