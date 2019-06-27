Chief Executive Carrie Lam, flanked by Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo (left), and Secretary for Security John Lee (right), meets the chairmen and vice-chairmen of four police unions at Government House to offer their members her full support. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam makes first appearance in a week to reassure under-fire police they have her full support
- Chief executive meets heads of police unions to thank them for staying in their posts and fulfilling their duties under severe pressure
- Lam’s top officials urge protesters not to vent anger against government on frontline police officers
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
