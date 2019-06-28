Channels

Attendees of Shantou University graduation ceremony sing the national anthem to open the event. Photo: Handout
Politics

Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing stays away from Shantou University graduation ceremony for first time in almost 20 years amid reports of waning influence

  • It has been an annual ritual for Li to attend ceremony; his son Richard Li has also attended twice
  • University president Jiang Hong pays tribute to tycoon while also calling on students to be patriotic in face of US-China trade war
Topic |   US-China trade war
Karen Zhang

Karen Zhang  

Published: 1:55pm, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:21pm, 28 Jun, 2019

Attendees of Shantou University graduation ceremony sing the national anthem to open the event. Photo: Handout
Li Ka-shing helped found Shantou University in his hometown 38 years ago. Photo: Imaginechina
Society

Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing’s influence threatened at Shantou University, which he helped found

  • Hong Kong’s richest man has given more than HK$10 billion to international-minded school in his hometown
  • But he was set to miss a graduation ceremony for first time in 18 years, and his son has been asked to leave the governing council
Topic |   Li Ka-shing
Karen Zhang

Karen Zhang  

Published: 7:15am, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:08pm, 28 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

