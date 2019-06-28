Channels

President Xi Jinping (left) with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the start of their talks in Osaka. Photo: AFP
Politics

G20: activists call on world leaders in Osaka to press Xi Jinping on Hong Kong freedoms – and thank Shinzo Abe for already raising the issue

  • Japanese prime minister Abe raises issues of Hong Kong and Xinjiang during meeting with Xi on Thursday
  • Andy Chan, from banned Hong Kong National Party, thanks Japanese leader and asks other leaders to follow suit
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Published: 5:11pm, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:19pm, 28 Jun, 2019

