President Xi Jinping (left) with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the start of their talks in Osaka. Photo: AFP
G20: activists call on world leaders in Osaka to press Xi Jinping on Hong Kong freedoms – and thank Shinzo Abe for already raising the issue
- Japanese prime minister Abe raises issues of Hong Kong and Xinjiang during meeting with Xi on Thursday
- Andy Chan, from banned Hong Kong National Party, thanks Japanese leader and asks other leaders to follow suit
