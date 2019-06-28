George Lam says protesters should give the government a second chance. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Cyberport boss urges protesters and government to move on from extradition bill divisions to enable Hong Kong to recover
- Cyberport chairman George Lam says administration should focus on healing the wounds in society and strengthen its engagement with youngsters
- Both sides need to listen to each other to bring unity to Hong Kong, he says
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
George Lam says protesters should give the government a second chance. Photo: Jonathan Wong