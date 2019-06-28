The Hong Kong government says thunderstorms could force the July 1 ceremony indoors, in contrast to the 20th anniversary event, which was basked in sunshine. Photo: AFP / Information Services Department
July 1 flag-raising ceremony marking city’s return to China set to be held indoors for first time since 1997 handover if Hong Kong Observatory's thunderstorms forecast is realised
- Senior Hong Kong official says it is standard practice to hold ceremony indoors in bad weather, despite previous rainy gatherings going ahead outdoors
- Event is being scaled down because of protest fears, but Matthew Cheung refuses to be drawn on whether disruption threat could force relocation
Officers raise the Chinese flag during a ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square in Wan Chai. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong July 1 handover ceremony scaled back amid extradition bill protest security concerns
- Home Affairs Department reduces number of people attending over ‘security concerns’
- Plans to disrupt ceremony began circulating online on Wednesday
