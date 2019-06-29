Online messaging services played a key role in Hong Kong’s anti-extradition protests. Photo: Winson Wong
‘Hong Kong Reddit’: how leaderless extradition protests took a lead from social media
- Online platforms such as LIHKG and Telegram play a key role in helping protesters coordinate their moves and stay on message
- Anonymity gives peace of mind, while coded language identifies ‘outsiders’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Online messaging services played a key role in Hong Kong’s anti-extradition protests. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor on June 18 apologises to the public for causing “disputes and anxieties in society”, two days after an estimated 2 million people took to the streets in protest of a proposed extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Has Carrie Lam lost Hong Kong in her bid to push through extradition bill?
- The chief executive has made mistakes aplenty, not least of which was underestimating the public’s anger over the bill and fumbling her apology
- But while some are calling time on her political career, she insists it is a long way from over as she tries to ride out the storm she helped create
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor on June 18 apologises to the public for causing “disputes and anxieties in society”, two days after an estimated 2 million people took to the streets in protest of a proposed extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang