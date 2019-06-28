Carrie Lam meets with the leaders of police unions at Government House. Secretary for Security John Lee and the Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo also attend. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong government shows signs of life as protesters push on with international campaign against extradition bill at G20 summit in Japan
- Government insiders reveal the city’s embattled chief executive has reached out to allies and community leaders
- Several activists gather in Osaka to call on world leaders to mention Hong Kong’s freedom in their meetings with President Xi Jinping.
