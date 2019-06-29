Water-filled barricades block roads leading to the Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong puts 5,000 riot police on standby ahead of flag-raising ceremony marking return of city to China
- Force preparing for possibility of clashes with extradition bill protesters on July 1
- Security tightened at several sites including Golden Bauhinia Square, and the Convention and Exhibition Centre
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Online messaging services played a key role in Hong Kong’s anti-extradition protests. Photo: Winson Wong
‘Hong Kong Reddit’: how leaderless extradition protests took a lead from social media
- Online platforms such as LIHKG and Telegram play a key role in helping protesters coordinate their moves and stay on message
- Anonymity gives peace of mind, while coded language identifies ‘outsiders’
