Water-filled barricades block roads leading to the Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai. Photo: Martin Chan
Politics

Hong Kong puts 5,000 riot police on standby ahead of flag-raising ceremony marking return of city to China

  • Force preparing for possibility of clashes with extradition bill protesters on July 1
  • Security tightened at several sites including Golden Bauhinia Square, and the Convention and Exhibition Centre
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Clifford Lo

Published: 12:08pm, 29 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:07pm, 29 Jun, 2019

Online messaging services played a key role in Hong Kong’s anti-extradition protests. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

‘Hong Kong Reddit’: how leaderless extradition protests took a lead from social media

  • Online platforms such as LIHKG and Telegram play a key role in helping protesters coordinate their moves and stay on message
  • Anonymity gives peace of mind, while coded language identifies ‘outsiders’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Sum Lok-kei

Published: 8:45am, 29 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:17am, 29 Jun, 2019

