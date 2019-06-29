Lawmakers Eddie Chu (front), and Fernando Cheung, along with members from the Protect the Harbourfront Alliance concern group try to enter the PLA site. Photo: Winson Wong
Protesters and police in tense new stand-off at site of PLA dock on Hong Kong harbourfront
- Lawmakers and conservation group challenge officers guarding 150-metre strip of land alongside Victoria Harbour
- Clash comes hours after riot police clear hundreds of protesters from site
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
