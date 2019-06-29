The Premium Pet Supplies Expo will close a day early after the government ordered the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre to be closed on Sunday. Photo: Danny Lee
Government orders closure of Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre over fears anti-extradition protesters will disrupt handover ceremony
- Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre to be closed on Sunday for ‘safety and security reasons’
- Police prepare for protests at ceremony marking the handover of Hong Kong to China
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
The Premium Pet Supplies Expo will close a day early after the government ordered the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre to be closed on Sunday. Photo: Danny Lee