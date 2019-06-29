Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Premium Pet Supplies Expo will close a day early after the government ordered the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre to be closed on Sunday. Photo: Danny Lee
Politics

Government orders closure of Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre over fears anti-extradition protesters will disrupt handover ceremony

  • Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre to be closed on Sunday for ‘safety and security reasons’
  • Police prepare for protests at ceremony marking the handover of Hong Kong to China
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Naomi Ng

Naomi Ng  

Published: 7:53pm, 29 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:22pm, 29 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Premium Pet Supplies Expo will close a day early after the government ordered the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre to be closed on Sunday. Photo: Danny Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.