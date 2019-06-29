Protesters in makeshift protective gear surround Hong Kong’s legislature on June 12. Photo: Felix Wong
China’s public security ministry warns its bureaus to be on guard against ‘political risks’ caused by influence of protest-hit Hong Kong
- According to internal document, mainland authorities held video conference as tens of thousands of protesters surrounded Hong Kong’s legislature
- US suppression was the greatest external factor affecting China’s ‘political security’, it said, highlighting message from public security vice-minister
