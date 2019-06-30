Hong Kong activists protest in Osaka against the controversial extradition bill ahead of the G20 summit. Photo: AFP
Crowdfunded campaign takes Hong Kong’s message of fear to world – helped by 22,000 donors and anonymous group of fixers
- Leaderless ‘Freedom Hong Kong’ campaign targeted the G20 summit in Osaka on Friday and Saturday
- Largely online movement secured HK$6.7 million in funding in one day
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
