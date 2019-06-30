Channels

Secondary school student protesters who remained on the streets overnight after a July 16 march against the extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong’s deputy leader promises to be ‘humble and patient’ in dealing with city’s younger generation

  • Writing on his official blog, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung says government will ditch ‘paternalistic mindset’
  • City’s No 2 vows that administration will take ‘youth-oriented’ approach over next three years
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Published: 1:25pm, 30 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:51pm, 30 Jun, 2019

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor on June 18 apologises to the public for causing “disputes and anxieties in society”, two days after an estimated 2 million people took to the streets in protest of a proposed extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Has Carrie Lam lost Hong Kong in her bid to push through extradition bill?

  • The chief executive has made mistakes aplenty, not least of which was underestimating the public’s anger over the bill and fumbling her apology
  • But while some are calling time on her political career, she insists it is a long way from over as she tries to ride out the storm she helped create
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Gary Cheung  

Published: 8:00am, 29 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:51pm, 30 Jun, 2019

