A pro-police rally outside the government headquarters in Tamar attracts thousands of people. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Thousands gather at Tamar Park in support of Hong Kong police and their handling of extradition bill protests amid criticism of the force’s use of tear gas and rubber bullets
- Former police chief tells crowd that officers were restrained during protests in face of danger, as supporters chant in solidarity
- Rally held in response to widespread condemnation of police’s use of beanbag rounds and other controversial measures on June 12
Topic | Law
