Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Pepper spray is used against protesters on June 12 in scenes triggering calls for an independent inquiry into what happened. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Independent inquiry into clashes during Hong Kong extradition bill protests would reveal whether ‘foreign forces’ involved, says pro-establishment figure backing statutory probe

  • James Tien is latest to support calls for full inquiry into June 12 violence between police and protesters
  • Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam also told to take responsibility and step down for bungled handling of crisis
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Ng Kang-chung

Ng Kang-chung  

Published: 9:30pm, 30 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:30pm, 30 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pepper spray is used against protesters on June 12 in scenes triggering calls for an independent inquiry into what happened. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Calls have been growing for a statutory inquiry into the events of June 12, including the firing of tear gas into crowds in Admiralty. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong extradition bill protests: failure to open independent inquiry into June 12 clashes would ‘not be justifiable’

  • Former ministers and senior legal figure argue a judge-led probe is vital for taking heat out of extradition row
  • Government source insists way to handle issue is through police watchdog, as executive councillor warns statutory inquiry could inflame tensions
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Published: 9:30am, 29 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:45am, 29 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Calls have been growing for a statutory inquiry into the events of June 12, including the firing of tear gas into crowds in Admiralty. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.