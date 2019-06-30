Pepper spray is used against protesters on June 12 in scenes triggering calls for an independent inquiry into what happened. Photo: Sam Tsang
Independent inquiry into clashes during Hong Kong extradition bill protests would reveal whether ‘foreign forces’ involved, says pro-establishment figure backing statutory probe
- James Tien is latest to support calls for full inquiry into June 12 violence between police and protesters
- Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam also told to take responsibility and step down for bungled handling of crisis
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Calls have been growing for a statutory inquiry into the events of June 12, including the firing of tear gas into crowds in Admiralty. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong extradition bill protests: failure to open independent inquiry into June 12 clashes would ‘not be justifiable’
- Former ministers and senior legal figure argue a judge-led probe is vital for taking heat out of extradition row
- Government source insists way to handle issue is through police watchdog, as executive councillor warns statutory inquiry could inflame tensions
