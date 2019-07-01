Channels

Robert Chung is leaving his position with the University of Hong Kong after 28 years. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam needs bold action to save her reputation, says city’s top pollster

  • University of Hong Kong’s Robert Chung says policy adjustments can help chief executive fix her image
  • City leader has worst approval rating in history after extradition bill protests
Topic |   Carrie Lam
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Published: 7:30am, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:36am, 1 Jul, 2019

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor on June 18 apologises to the public for causing “disputes and anxieties in society”, two days after an estimated 2 million people took to the streets in protest of a proposed extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Has Carrie Lam lost Hong Kong in her bid to push through extradition bill?

  • The chief executive has made mistakes aplenty, not least of which was underestimating the public’s anger over the bill and fumbling her apology
  • But while some are calling time on her political career, she insists it is a long way from over as she tries to ride out the storm she helped create
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Gary Cheung  

Published: 8:00am, 29 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:51pm, 30 Jun, 2019

