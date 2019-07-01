Robert Chung is leaving his position with the University of Hong Kong after 28 years. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam needs bold action to save her reputation, says city’s top pollster
- University of Hong Kong’s Robert Chung says policy adjustments can help chief executive fix her image
- City leader has worst approval rating in history after extradition bill protests
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor on June 18 apologises to the public for causing “disputes and anxieties in society”, two days after an estimated 2 million people took to the streets in protest of a proposed extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
