Lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting is surrounded by pro-Beijing protesters on Sunday during a rally in support of the police force. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong press groups condemn abuse of journalists at rally backing police’s handling of extradition bill protests
- Reporters and photographers said they were insulted, spat on, kicked and splashed with water and mud
- Post editor-in-chief says ‘abhorrent behaviour towards the media should be condemned by all of Hong Kong’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting is surrounded by pro-Beijing protesters on Sunday during a rally in support of the police force. Photo: Edmond So