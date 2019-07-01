Chief Executive Carrie Lam toasts the audience during the flag-raising ceremony. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong government forced to hold flag-raising ceremony inside for first time as rain threatens and protesters and police clash in the streets
- Event marking return of city to China in 1997 takes place against backdrop of extradition bill political crisis
- Police use pepper spray on protesters as two sides clash on roads around city’s Convention and Exhibition Centre
Topic | Hong Kong political reform
Chief Executive Carrie Lam toasts the audience during the flag-raising ceremony. Photo: Nora Tam
Financial Secretary Paul Chan in Tamar on May 3. Photo: Dickson Lee
Financial Secretary Paul Chan details ‘achievements’ of Hong Kong government since taking office in 2017
- Financial Secretary Paul Chan lists improvements to Hong Kong’s financial services industry and overall economic stability
- Some say government’s accomplishments should not be forgotten because of extradition crisis
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Financial Secretary Paul Chan in Tamar on May 3. Photo: Dickson Lee