Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chief Executive Carrie Lam toasts the audience during the flag-raising ceremony. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Hong Kong government forced to hold flag-raising ceremony inside for first time as rain threatens and protesters and police clash in the streets

  • Event marking return of city to China in 1997 takes place against backdrop of extradition bill political crisis
  • Police use pepper spray on protesters as two sides clash on roads around city’s Convention and Exhibition Centre
Topic |   Hong Kong political reform
SCMP

Chris Lau  

Su Xinqi  

Denise Tsang  

Published: 8:08am, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:07am, 1 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chief Executive Carrie Lam toasts the audience during the flag-raising ceremony. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
Financial Secretary Paul Chan in Tamar on May 3. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

Financial Secretary Paul Chan details ‘achievements’ of Hong Kong government since taking office in 2017

  • Financial Secretary Paul Chan lists improvements to Hong Kong’s financial services industry and overall economic stability
  • Some say government’s accomplishments should not be forgotten because of extradition crisis
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Published: 10:01pm, 30 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:54pm, 30 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Financial Secretary Paul Chan in Tamar on May 3. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.