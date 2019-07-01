Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks after watching the annual flag-raising ceremony to mark the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong's handover from Britain to China. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam promises to ‘learn the lesson’ over extradition bill crisis, but protesters remain unimpressed
- Chief executive makes raft of promises including changing her administration’s governing style during handover anniversary event
- Lam also says she will reach out to people from across political spectrum and talk to city’s young people
Topic | Hong Kong handover anniversary
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor on June 18 apologises to the public for causing “disputes and anxieties in society”, two days after an estimated 2 million people took to the streets in protest of a proposed extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Has Carrie Lam lost Hong Kong in her bid to push through extradition bill?
- The chief executive has made mistakes aplenty, not least of which was underestimating the public’s anger over the bill and fumbling her apology
- But while some are calling time on her political career, she insists it is a long way from over as she tries to ride out the storm she helped create
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
