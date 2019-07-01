The festival site at Victoria Park (top) with the start of the July 1 protest march (bottom), pictured at 4pm on Monday. Photo: Martin Chan
Handover celebration festival feels the pinch from Hong Kong July 1 protests as two-thirds of booths close early because of low visitor numbers
- Twenty-three of 35 booths close ahead of schedule on last day of Greater Bay Festival, a three-day event celebrating 22nd anniversary of handover to China
- Protest march which started next door to festival in Victoria Park, deters many visitors, with some booth operators also joining march
