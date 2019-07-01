Protesters smash windows of the Legislative Council complex in Tamar on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Protesters storm and vandalise Legislative Council as anarchy and violence engulf Hong Kong government centre
- Ugly scenes in Admiralty as mob uses makeshift weapons to smash into building and ransacks the centre of administrative power
- Young protesters barricade key roads, throw bricks and eggs, and attack police with suspected caustic soda
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
An estimated 550,000 protesters marched from Victoria Park in Causeway Bay on Monday. Photo: Martin Chan
Anatomy of a divided city: extradition protesters say frustration with government brought them to the streets
- Handover anniversary unfolded in a series of escalating clashes, outbursts and destruction
- Protester says ‘This government never responds to our demands – it’s shameless’
