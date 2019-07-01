Channels

Protesters smash windows of the Legislative Council complex in Tamar on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Protesters storm and vandalise Legislative Council as anarchy and violence engulf Hong Kong government centre

  • Ugly scenes in Admiralty as mob uses makeshift weapons to smash into building and ransacks the centre of administrative power
  • Young protesters barricade key roads, throw bricks and eggs, and attack police with suspected caustic soda
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Karen Zhang  

Su Xinqi  

Chris Lau  

Aakar Patel  

Phila Siu  

Sum Lok-kei  

Alvin Lum  

Published: 11:27pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:10am, 2 Jul, 2019

An estimated 550,000 protesters marched from Victoria Park in Causeway Bay on Monday. Photo: Martin Chan
Politics

Anatomy of a divided city: extradition protesters say frustration with government brought them to the streets

  • Handover anniversary unfolded in a series of escalating clashes, outbursts and destruction
  • Protester says ‘This government never responds to our demands – it’s shameless’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Shirley Zhao  

Elizabeth Cheung  

Athena Chan  

Published: 10:50pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:10am, 2 Jul, 2019

