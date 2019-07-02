Protesters break windows in an attempt to storm the Legislative Council complex. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s legislature stormed but police take little action in what analysts say is attempt to win back public support after outcry over crackdown on extradition bill protesters
- Police sources say the force did not take any clearance action while the annual July 1 march was still going on to avoid affecting peaceful marchers
- Analysts say force took only minimal action as it sought to avoid more conflict with the public
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protesters break windows in an attempt to storm the Legislative Council complex. Photo: Winson Wong