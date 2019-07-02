Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Protesters break windows in an attempt to storm the Legislative Council complex. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Hong Kong’s legislature stormed but police take little action in what analysts say is attempt to win back public support after outcry over crackdown on extradition bill protesters

  • Police sources say the force did not take any clearance action while the annual July 1 march was still going on to avoid affecting peaceful marchers
  • Analysts say force took only minimal action as it sought to avoid more conflict with the public
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Cannix Yau  

Clifford Lo  

Published: 12:28am, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:37am, 2 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters break windows in an attempt to storm the Legislative Council complex. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.