Riot police stand guard on Monday as protesters smash windows of the Legislative Council complex in Tamar. Photo: Sam Tsang
The difference between Occupy and extradition protests: more Hongkongers now believe the use of violence is justified
- Occupy protesters emphasised ‘love and peace’ in their demands for universal suffrage. Five years on, the threshold for confrontation seems lower
- Fernando Cheung: ‘It could take decades to mend the hatred and misunderstanding’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
A protester defaces the Hong Kong emblem in the Legislative Council chamber. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong police clear protesters occupying legislature after day of unprecedented violence and chaos
- Unparalleled assault on Legislative Council ends without bloodshed
- City’s leader Carrie Lam to hold press conference at 4am along with her No 2, Matthew Cheung, the security minister and police chief
