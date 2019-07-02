Channels

A protester defaces the Hong Kong emblem in the Legislative Council chamber. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong police clear protesters occupying legislature after day of unprecedented violence and chaos

  • Unparalleled assault on Legislative Council ends without bloodshed
  • Riot police finally swoop into action at midnight, firing tear gas at remaining pockets of protesters while those occupying Legco chamber flee in advance
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Published: 1:18am, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:35am, 2 Jul, 2019

A protester defaces the Hong Kong emblem in the Legislative Council chamber. Photo: Winson Wong
As it happened: A day of unprecedented violence in Hong Kong as protesters storm the Legislative Council and police fire tear gas

  • Demonstrators had smashed into city's legislature following hours of destruction, which prompted unprecedented red alert
  • Earlier, hundreds of thousands marched peacefully through city while leader Carrie Lam pledged to listen to the people during ceremony to celebrate anniversary of return to Chinese sovereignty
Police fire tear gas to disperse protesters after a day of violence Photo: Sam Tsang
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
