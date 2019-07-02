Chief Executive Carrie Lam with police chief Stephen Lo. Photo: Winson Wong
Angry Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam emerges after day of unprecedented violence and slams protesters but says she is willing to listen
- Carrie Lam holds 4am press conference
- Says she has reflected on events and will listen to all sectors
As it happened: A day of unprecedented violence in Hong Kong as protesters storm the Legislative Council and police fire tear gas
- Demonstrators had smashed into city's legislature following hours of destruction, which prompted unprecedented red alert
- Earlier, hundreds of thousands marched peacefully through city while leader Carrie Lam pledged to listen to the people during ceremony to celebrate anniversary of return to Chinese sovereignty
Police fire tear gas to disperse protesters after a day of violence Photo: Sam Tsang
