Protesters storm the Legislative Council chamber in Tamar on Monday during a protest against the government. Photo: Sam Tsang
Beijing authorities and local business chambers condemn young protesters’ violent takeover of Hong Kong Legislative Council
- Central government condemns ransacking of Legco, calling it a direct attack on ‘one country, two systems’ principle
- But pan-democrats defend protesters, one lawmaker saying ‘They are just fighting for their future’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protesters storm the Legislative Council Chamber on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover from Britain to China. Photo: Sam Tsang
Angry Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam emerges after day of unprecedented violence and slams protesters but says she is willing to listen
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds 4am press conference and says she is ‘outraged and distressed’ by scenes at legislature
- But says she has reflected on events and will listen to all sectors including youth
Protesters storm the Legislative Council Chamber on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover from Britain to China. Photo: Sam Tsang