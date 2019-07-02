Channels

Protesters storm the Legislative Council chamber in Tamar on Monday during a protest against the government. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Beijing authorities and local business chambers condemn young protesters’ violent takeover of Hong Kong Legislative Council

  • Central government condemns ransacking of Legco, calling it a direct attack on ‘one country, two systems’ principle
  • But pan-democrats defend protesters, one lawmaker saying ‘They are just fighting for their future’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Naomi Ng  

Kimmy Chung  

Published: 4:02pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:43pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Protesters storm the Legislative Council Chamber on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover from Britain to China. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Angry Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam emerges after day of unprecedented violence and slams protesters but says she is willing to listen

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds 4am press conference and says she is ‘outraged and distressed’ by scenes at legislature
  • But says she has reflected on events and will listen to all sectors including youth
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Published: 4:30am, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:40pm, 2 Jul, 2019

