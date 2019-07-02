Kurt Tong (left), the US consul general to Hong Kong and Macau, and Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung on Tuesday in Aberdeen. Photo: Tory Ho
US Consul General Kurt Tong expresses concerns and assurances in farewell Hong Kong address
- In his last public speech, diplomat calls violence of recent protests ‘regrettable’
- Tong says he found Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s apology to be ‘very sincere’
Demonstrators smash windows of the Legislative Council Complex in Tamar on Monday during a protest against the extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Donald Trump says he spoke ‘briefly’ about Hong Kong protests with Xi Jinping during G20
- Donald Trump says ‘most people want democracy’, after revealing that he spoke about protests in Hong Kong with Xi Jinping
- ‘Hong Kong’s success is predicated on its rule of law and respect for fundamental freedoms,’ a State Department spokesperson said, urging an end to violence
