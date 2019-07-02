Channels

Kurt Tong (left), the US consul general to Hong Kong and Macau, and Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung on Tuesday in Aberdeen. Photo: Tory Ho
Politics

US Consul General Kurt Tong expresses concerns and assurances in farewell Hong Kong address

  • In his last public speech, diplomat calls violence of recent protests ‘regrettable’
  • Tong says he found Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s apology to be ‘very sincere’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Published: 11:24pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:30am, 3 Jul, 2019

Demonstrators smash windows of the Legislative Council Complex in Tamar on Monday during a protest against the extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Law and Crime

Donald Trump says he spoke ‘briefly’ about Hong Kong protests with Xi Jinping during G20

  • Donald Trump says ‘most people want democracy’, after revealing that he spoke about protests in Hong Kong with Xi Jinping
  • ‘Hong Kong’s success is predicated on its rule of law and respect for fundamental freedoms,’ a State Department spokesperson said, urging an end to violence
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Published: 5:50am, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:31am, 2 Jul, 2019

