The army, navy and air force took part in the drill last week. Photo: Weibo
Politics

Hong Kong’s PLA garrison held a drill last week on ‘emergency dispatches’

  • But the Chinese army’s official newspaper waited until the day after violent protests rocked the city to report on the patrol exercises
  • Analyst sees it as a ‘blatant message about the use of force’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Published: 12:30am, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:07am, 3 Jul, 2019

The Z-20 is seen on the rear deck of a vessel believed to be the Nanchang guided-missile destroyer. Photo: Weibo
Military

Chinese navy tests new Z-20 helicopter for use on its warships

  • Photos carried by news website show modified model of the aircraft on what is believed to be the Nanchang guided-missile destroyer
  • Military analyst says it ‘could fill a big gap’ in China’s expanding fleet
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Published: 12:00am, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:35am, 3 Jul, 2019

