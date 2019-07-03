The army, navy and air force took part in the drill last week. Photo: Weibo
Hong Kong’s PLA garrison held a drill last week on ‘emergency dispatches’
- But the Chinese army’s official newspaper waited until the day after violent protests rocked the city to report on the patrol exercises
- Analyst sees it as a ‘blatant message about the use of force’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
The Z-20 is seen on the rear deck of a vessel believed to be the Nanchang guided-missile destroyer. Photo: Weibo
Chinese navy tests new Z-20 helicopter for use on its warships
- Photos carried by news website show modified model of the aircraft on what is believed to be the Nanchang guided-missile destroyer
- Military analyst says it ‘could fill a big gap’ in China’s expanding fleet
Topic | China military
