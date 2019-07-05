Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Jacky So says a meeting will only be considered after the government addresses their demands. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Hong Kong student leaders reject government’s offer of private meeting about extradition protests, calling it ‘too little, too late’

  • Student leaders say government invited them for meeting – but they turned it down as not enough sectors of society would be present
  • University student union leader says: ‘We don’t want it to be just a public relations stunt’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Jeffie Lam

Jeffie Lam  

Published: 7:00am, 5 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:19am, 5 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Jacky So says a meeting will only be considered after the government addresses their demands. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Former Legislative Council president Jasper Tsang said Hong Kong’s chief executive should consider pardoning protesters. Photo: Edward Wong
Politics

Advisers to Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam dismiss idea of amnesty for all protesters involved in clashes over extradition bill

  • Former Legislative Council president Jasper Tsang has suggested that the chief executive consider pardoning protesters after they face trial
  • But Ronny Tong and Ip Kwok-him warn that such a move could deal a blow to city’s cherished rule of law
Topic |   Hong Kong political reform
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Published: 11:33pm, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:15am, 5 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former Legislative Council president Jasper Tsang said Hong Kong’s chief executive should consider pardoning protesters. Photo: Edward Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.