Jacky So says a meeting will only be considered after the government addresses their demands. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong student leaders reject government’s offer of private meeting about extradition protests, calling it ‘too little, too late’
- Student leaders say government invited them for meeting – but they turned it down as not enough sectors of society would be present
- University student union leader says: ‘We don’t want it to be just a public relations stunt’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Jacky So says a meeting will only be considered after the government addresses their demands. Photo: Winson Wong
Former Legislative Council president Jasper Tsang said Hong Kong’s chief executive should consider pardoning protesters. Photo: Edward Wong
Advisers to Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam dismiss idea of amnesty for all protesters involved in clashes over extradition bill
- Former Legislative Council president Jasper Tsang has suggested that the chief executive consider pardoning protesters after they face trial
- But Ronny Tong and Ip Kwok-him warn that such a move could deal a blow to city’s cherished rule of law
Topic | Hong Kong political reform
Former Legislative Council president Jasper Tsang said Hong Kong’s chief executive should consider pardoning protesters. Photo: Edward Wong