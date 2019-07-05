Brian Leung was the only protester to remove his mask after storming Hong Kong’s legislature. Photo: Sum Lok-kei
‘It wasn’t violence for violence’s sake’: the only unmasked protester at storming of Hong Kong’s legislature gives his account of the day’s drama
- Brian Leung speaks exclusively to the Post via Telegram to explain why he removed his mask and has no regrets
- Leung volunteered to read out key demands of protesters in chamber, fearing that the events, clear demands needed to be put on the table
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Brian Leung was the only protester to remove his mask after storming Hong Kong’s legislature. Photo: Sum Lok-kei
Protesters smash glass panels of the Legislative Council Complex in Tamar during a protest against the extradition bill on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover from Britain to China. Photo: Sam Tsang
Radical core of Hong Kong protesters who trashed city’s legislature were ‘prepared to die for their cause’
- Officials expect group to organise more protests and provoke further clashes in future to draw global attention to its quest
- If any protesters were injured or killed, police would have been blamed to spark condemnation and bring whole administration down, says source
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protesters smash glass panels of the Legislative Council Complex in Tamar during a protest against the extradition bill on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover from Britain to China. Photo: Sam Tsang