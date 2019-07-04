Channels

Former Legislative Council president Jasper Tsang said Hong Kong’s chief executive should consider pardoning protesters. Photo: Edward Wong
Politics

Advisers to Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam dismiss idea of amnesty for all protesters involved in clashes over extradition bill

  • Former Legislative Council president Jasper Tsang has suggested that the chief executive consider pardoning protesters after they face trial
  • But Ronny Tong and Ip Kwok-him warn that such a move could deal a blow to city’s cherished rule of law
Topic |   Hong Kong political reform
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Published: 11:33pm, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:15am, 5 Jul, 2019

Dr Lam Ching-choi does not think the students were rioters. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Politics

Violent Hong Kong clashes not defined as a ‘riot’, says adviser to embattled leader Carrie Lam as others offer backing and call for another chance despite extradition bill debacle

  • Dr Lam Ching-choi, a member of the Executive Council, was speaking a day after Carrie Lam issued a public apology over controversial extradition bill
  • Exco convenor Bernard Chan also says chief executive is deeply remorseful
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Victor Ting  

Tony Cheung  

Jeffie Lam  

Published: 12:29pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:24pm, 17 Jun, 2019

