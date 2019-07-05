Student Union leaders at a Hong Kong Federation of Students press conference on Friday: Tam Ching-nam (Polytechnic University), Jacky So (Chinese University), Vincent Ng (HKUST), Jordan Pang (HKU), Joey Siu (City University) and Lam Wing-chak (Baptist University). Photo: Winson Wong
Student leaders at eight Hong Kong universities tell Carrie Lam they will only meet her in public and if extradition bill protesters are exonerated
- Leaders of student unions lay down two prerequisites for talks with government
- Chief executive had invited student leaders from two universities to meeting via schools’ administrations, a move advisers call ‘bureaucratic’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Jacky So says a meeting will only be considered after the government addresses their demands. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong student leaders reject government’s offer of private meeting about extradition protests, calling it ‘too little, too late’
- Student leaders say government invited them for meeting – but they turned it down as not enough sectors of society would be present
- University student union leader says: ‘We don’t want it to be just a public relations stunt’
