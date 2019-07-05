Channels

Protesters lay bouquets and offer prayers for a man who fell from Pacific Place mall in Admiralty and died while protesting against Hong Kong’s extradition law last month. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong leader’s first attempt to make peace with student protesters ends in defeat

  • Student unions reject Carrie Lam’s offer to hold talks, having set preconditions the government would not meet
  • Meanwhile, city’s No 2 official appeals to young people suffering emotional turmoil to cherish life, speak to family and friends, and seek professional help
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Gary Cheung  

Tony Cheung  

Alvin Lum  

Published: 11:30pm, 5 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:53am, 6 Jul, 2019

Student Union leaders at a Hong Kong Federation of Students press conference on Friday. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Student leaders at eight Hong Kong universities tell Carrie Lam they will only meet her in public and if extradition bill protesters are exonerated

  • Leaders of student unions lay down two prerequisites for talks with government
  • Chief executive had invited student leaders from two universities to meeting via schools’ administrations, a move advisers call ‘bureaucratic’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Tony Cheung  

Naomi Ng  

Published: 5:00pm, 5 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:24pm, 5 Jul, 2019

Student Union leaders at a Hong Kong Federation of Students press conference on Friday. Photo: Winson Wong
