Hong Kong mothers rally at Chater Garden pleading for the city’s youth to control their emotions and for the government not to be arrogant. Felix Wong
Politics

Mothers gather in show of solidarity with Hong Kong’s young protesters, pleading their lives must be treasured

  • Estimated 8,000 mums attend rally in Chater Garden in Central, hoping youth will control their emotions and calling on government to listen
  • Human lives and glass panels should never be compared, speaker at start of rally says
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Su Xinqi

Su Xinqi  

Published: 11:17pm, 5 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:20am, 6 Jul, 2019

Student Union leaders at a Hong Kong Federation of Students press conference on Friday. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Student leaders at eight Hong Kong universities tell Carrie Lam they will only meet her in public and if extradition bill protesters are exonerated

  • Leaders of student unions lay down two prerequisites for talks with government
  • Chief executive had invited student leaders from two universities to meeting via schools’ administrations, a move advisers call ‘bureaucratic’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Tony Cheung  

Naomi Ng  

Published: 5:00pm, 5 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:24pm, 5 Jul, 2019

Student Union leaders at a Hong Kong Federation of Students press conference on Friday. Photo: Winson Wong
