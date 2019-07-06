Fanny Law previously served as permanent secretary for education and manpower. Photo: Sam Tsang
No room for Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to make further concessions on extradition bill, top adviser Fanny Law says
- Exco member also does not object when asked whether heads should roll over matter
- She hits back at student leaders after failed gesture from government to meet them, calling actions of the young a ‘public relations stunt’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protesters plan to march from Tsim Sha Tsui to West Kowloon station (above) on Sunday. Photo: Roy Issa
1,500 Hong Kong police officers on standby to prevent unrest and conflict with mainland Chinese tourists during extradition bill protest on Sunday
- Mainland officials handling Hong Kong affairs wary of clashes with tourists during protest near West Kowloon rail terminus
- Riot officers and rail station on alert as 2,000 protesters will start march from Tsim Sha Tsui
