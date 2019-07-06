Brian Leung pleads with protesters who have stormed the Legco chamber to stay. Photo: Sum Lok-kei
The only unmasked protester at Hong Kong Legco takeover ‘has fled the city’, but whereabouts not confirmed
- Brian Leung, 25, earlier gave an exclusive interview to the Post, but did not confirm where he was speaking from
- He had urged protesters who entered the chamber of the legislature on July 1 to stay
Brian Leung pleads with protesters who have stormed the Legco chamber to stay. Photo: Sum Lok-kei
Riot police clear the area around Admiralty. Photo: Winson Wong
Storming protesters were ‘like zombies’: a police officer’s view from inside the Hong Kong legislature
- A 17-hour shift, a worried family and a mob of vandals combined to make July 1 an unforgettable day for a Hong Kong detective
- But he says despite the clashes, the police won ‘as there were no major casualties that day, everyone was safe’
Riot police clear the area around Admiralty. Photo: Winson Wong