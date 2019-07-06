Those who gathered at the university laid flowers and observed three minutes of silence for the two women. Photo: Edmond So
Stand strong and brace for long battle over extradition bill, mourners told at vigil for two protesters at Hong Kong Education University
- More than 100 students and alumni gather to remember two women – an undergraduate and a former student – who died last month
- It was one of two events to mourn four people whose deaths were linked to the crisis surrounding the now-suspended bill
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Those who gathered at the university laid flowers and observed three minutes of silence for the two women. Photo: Edmond So