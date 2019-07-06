A crowd of nearly 2,000 took to the streets. Photo: Felix Wong
Large crowd gathers in Hong Kong to protest against noisy middle-aged women ‘dama’ singers from mainland China shattering peace of Tuen Mun Park
- Several dama had to retreat and hide in a public toilet at Tuen Mun Park for more than two hours while police stood between them and the protesters
- Atmosphere was hostile and at one stage police used pepper spray on a group that spilled out onto the road outside V City mall
