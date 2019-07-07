Channels

The West Kowloon station is a public facility that people can enter freely, the rally organiser says. Photo: Alvin Lum
Politics

Organisers promise next major protest against Hong Kong’s extradition bill will be ‘peaceful, rational and graceful’ with the aim of gaining support from mainland Chinese visitors

  • They dismiss concerns about the risk of violence and chaos seen at past protests, with at least 2,000 people expected to march on Sunday afternoon
  • Rally will start in tourist district of Tsim Sha Tsui and head to the West Kowloon station of the cross-border, high-speed rail link
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Alvin Lum  

Christy Leung  

Naomi Ng  

Published: 12:13am, 7 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:46am, 7 Jul, 2019


Anti-extradition protesters are defiant after storming Hong Kong’s Legislative Council. Since the storming, some have wondered whether their actions achieved anything. Photo: Antony Dickson
Politics

What next for Hong Kong’s extradition bill protesters?

  • Weeks in, protesters feel they have little to show for their efforts, even after the storming of the legislative council
  • As despair sets in, will defiance fade like Occupy Central – or burn only brighter?
Phila Siu

Phila Siu  

Published: 8:15am, 6 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:51pm, 6 Jul, 2019

