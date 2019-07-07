The West Kowloon station is a public facility that people can enter freely, the rally organiser says. Photo: Alvin Lum
Organisers promise next major protest against Hong Kong’s extradition bill will be ‘peaceful, rational and graceful’ with the aim of gaining support from mainland Chinese visitors
- They dismiss concerns about the risk of violence and chaos seen at past protests, with at least 2,000 people expected to march on Sunday afternoon
- Rally will start in tourist district of Tsim Sha Tsui and head to the West Kowloon station of the cross-border, high-speed rail link
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Anti-extradition protesters are defiant after storming Hong Kong’s Legislative Council. Since the storming, some have wondered whether their actions achieved anything. Photo: Antony Dickson
What next for Hong Kong’s extradition bill protesters?
- Weeks in, protesters feel they have little to show for their efforts, even after the storming of the legislative council
- As despair sets in, will defiance fade like Occupy Central – or burn only brighter?
