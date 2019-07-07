Protesters gather in Hong Kong on the Kowloon side of Victoria Harbour. Photo: AP
Thousands take to the streets of Kowloon for the first time against Hong Kong’s extradition bill
- Security strengthened at West Kowloon station as police and MTR Corp brace for trouble, with organisers claiming turnout is bigger than expected
- Passengers at high-speed rail link face serious disruption hours before march even begins
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protesters plan to march from Tsim Sha Tsui to West Kowloon station (above) on Sunday. Photo: Roy Issa
1,500 Hong Kong police officers on standby to prevent unrest and conflict with mainland Chinese tourists during extradition bill protest on Sunday
- Mainland officials handling Hong Kong affairs wary of clashes with tourists during protest near West Kowloon rail terminus
- Riot officers and rail station on alert as 2,000 protesters will start march from Tsim Sha Tsui
