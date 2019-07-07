Channels

Chief Executive Carrie Lam with some of her most senior ministers on July 1, who have been blogging as part of an effort to reconnect with the public. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

Carrie Lam’s top ministers venture online for charm offensive on Hong Kong’s young people following extradition bill protests

  • Five officials use blogs to champion government’s new leadership style in what appears to be coordinated campaign
  • Government hopes more consultative approach will appease mostly young protesters who have raged against political leaders
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Ng Kang-chung

Published: 7:21pm, 7 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:32pm, 7 Jul, 2019

Fanny Law previously served as permanent secretary for education and manpower. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

No room for Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to make further concessions on extradition bill, top adviser Fanny Law says

  • Exco member also does not object when asked whether heads should roll over matter
  • She hits back at student leaders after failed gesture from government to meet them, calling actions of the young a ‘public relations stunt’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Alvin Lum

Published: 12:58pm, 6 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:15pm, 6 Jul, 2019

