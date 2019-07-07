Chief Executive Carrie Lam with some of her most senior ministers on July 1, who have been blogging as part of an effort to reconnect with the public. Photo: Edmond So
Carrie Lam’s top ministers venture online for charm offensive on Hong Kong’s young people following extradition bill protests
- Five officials use blogs to champion government’s new leadership style in what appears to be coordinated campaign
- Government hopes more consultative approach will appease mostly young protesters who have raged against political leaders
Fanny Law previously served as permanent secretary for education and manpower. Photo: Sam Tsang
No room for Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to make further concessions on extradition bill, top adviser Fanny Law says
- Exco member also does not object when asked whether heads should roll over matter
- She hits back at student leaders after failed gesture from government to meet them, calling actions of the young a ‘public relations stunt’
