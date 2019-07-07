Protesters march to the West Kowloon station on Sunday to vent their anger over the extradition bill. Photo: Felix Wong
Mass protest draws tens of thousands to streets of Kowloon in protest against Hong Kong extradition bill
- Protesters march through shopping district of Tsim Sha Tsui to cross-border high-speed rail terminus in hope of explaining cause to mainland Chinese visitors
- Organisers say 230,000 took part – far more than expected – while police put figure at 56,000
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protesters march to the West Kowloon station on Sunday to vent their anger over the extradition bill. Photo: Felix Wong