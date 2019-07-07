Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Protesters march to the West Kowloon station on Sunday to vent their anger over the extradition bill. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Mass protest draws tens of thousands to streets of Kowloon in protest against Hong Kong extradition bill

  • Protesters march through shopping district of Tsim Sha Tsui to cross-border high-speed rail terminus in hope of explaining cause to mainland Chinese visitors
  • Organisers say 230,000 took part – far more than expected – while police put figure at 56,000
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Kanis Leung  

Su Xinqi  

Published: 10:18pm, 7 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:08am, 8 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters march to the West Kowloon station on Sunday to vent their anger over the extradition bill. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.